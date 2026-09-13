South Africa has good water laws but bad services. What’s stopping fair access
By Marin Cvitanovic, Principal Academic In Human Geography, Bournemouth University
Jack Olley, Part-time lecturer
Laura Bunt-MacRury, Lecturer, University of Glasgow
Tilak Ginige, Senior Lecturer in Environmental Law, Bournemouth University
Water affects almost every part of daily life: drinking, sanitation, food production, health, jobs and the natural environment. Yet in South Africa, three million people don’t have clean running water, and 14 million have no flushing toilets.
Climate change and recurring droughts make the problem
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- Sunday, September 13, 2026