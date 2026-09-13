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Africa’s climate services need local detail and knowledge, say people who use the information

By Petra Holden, Senior Researcher, University of Cape Town
Cherié Janine Forbes, Research Officer (Climate Responsive Nature-based Solutions), University of Cape Town
Gerald Ngoma, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Cape Town
Martine Visser, Professor in the School of Economics, University of Cape Town
People restoring Africa’s ecosystems need climate services that combine forecasts with Indigenous knowledge and information about land, water and livelihoods.The Conversation


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