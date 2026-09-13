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New world map makes Africa look bigger: what’s the fuss about? Cartographers explain

By Jack Swab, Assistant Professor Department of Geography & Sustainability, University of Tennessee
Derek H. Alderman, Chancellor's Professor of Geography, University of Tennessee
The UN has passed a non-binding resolution to endorse the Equal Earth Projection, a map which more fairly represents the true size of the Earth’s landmasses. The current commonly used projection, called the Mercator Projection, greatly exaggerates land towards the north and south poles, which makes Africa look much smaller. In the Mercator projection,…The Conversation


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