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Your memories of how you heard about 9/11 may well be wrong – we’ve been asking the same people what they remember for 25 years

By Elizabeth A. Phelps, Professor of Psychology, Harvard University
William Hirst, Professor of Psychology, The New School
Memories are dynamic, not fixed. Even if what you’re remembering about your own experience isn’t quite how it all happened, those memories serve important roles.The Conversation


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