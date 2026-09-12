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Human Rights Observatory

Guatemala: A step towards justice for Indigenous authorities after months of criminalization

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International welcomes the Guatemalan judiciary’s decision to close the criminal proceedings against four Indigenous authorities charged with unlawful association, terrorism, obstruction of justice, sedition and obstruction of criminal prosecution following their participation in peaceful protests during the national strike in October 2023. The ruling concerns Luis Pacheco, Héctor Chaclán and Basilio Puac, from the […] The post Guatemala: A step towards justice for Indigenous authorities after months of criminalization  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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