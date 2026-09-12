Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia Punishes Independent Researcher for Being Cited

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Olga Sibireva. © Private Those reporting on Russia are rarely surprised these days to learn that another critic of the Russian government is being prosecuted over alleged involvement with a “foreign undesirable organization.” But even in Russia, the case against Olga Sibireva rises to new heights of absurdity.Sibireva is an expert on religious freedom at SOVA Center, a leading independent Russian think tank researching racism, xenophobia, ultra-nationalism, and the authorities’ abuse of counter-extremism and counterterrorism legislation. This week, a Russian court…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Guatemala: A step towards justice for Indigenous authorities after months of criminalization
~ Populists claim to speak for ‘the people’ – but who are they actually talking about?
~ A day in the life: a look at the Danish way versus the British way
~ Could AI really kill off humanity within the decade? Expert Q&A
~ Why ‘slow jogging’ is the perfect fitness trend for people who want to get into exercise
~ Your brain may be doing its most important work when you think you’re doing nothing
~ A brief history of the hangover and its cures – from cabbages to cloves and the lungs of a goat
~ Floods and droughts are both signs of water insecurity – they show up in these four places
~ Nepal floods: how measuring snow in the Himalayas could help avoid future disasters
~ How soybeans took over the American diet – without anyone noticing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter