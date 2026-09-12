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Human Rights Observatory

Zambia: By cancelling passports, authorities are using administrative powers to silence critics

By Amnesty International
Responding to reports that the Zambian authorities have cancelled the passports of former Zambian Ambassador to Ethiopia and former Permanent Representative to the African Union Emmanuel Mwamba, historian and academic Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa, former opposition Members of Parliament Binwell Mpundu and Emmanuel Jay Banda, former State House Special Assistant Kaizer Zulu, and blogger Lillian Mutambo […] The post Zambia: By cancelling passports, authorities are using administrative powers to silence critics appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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