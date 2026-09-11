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Human Rights Observatory

Why did MPs vote to reject the assisted dying bill – and what happens now?

By Daniel Gover, Senior Lecturer in British Politics, Queen Mary University of London
MPs at Westminster have voted to reject the assisted dying bill, in a significant blow to those campaigning to change the law – 11 years to the day after MPs rejected a previous attempt.

Had it passed, the bill would have made it legal, in certain circumstances, for terminally ill people in England and Wales to get help to end their lives.

It is the latest development in a long-running debate at Westminster over plans to legalise assisted dying. MPs first voted for an earlier version…The Conversation


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