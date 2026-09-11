Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
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~ Albanese and Taylor explore possibility of deal on migration reforms
~ Populists claim to speak for ‘the people’ – but who are they actually talking about?
~ A day in the life: a look at the Danish way versus the British way
~ Could AI really kill off humanity within the decade? Expert Q&A
~ Why ‘slow jogging’ is the perfect fitness trend for people who want to get into exercise
~ Your brain may be doing its most important work when you think you’re doing nothing
~ A brief history of the hangover and its cures – from cabbages to cloves and the lungs of a goat
~ Floods and droughts are both signs of water insecurity – they show up in these four places
~ Nepal floods: how measuring snow in the Himalayas could help avoid future disasters
~ How soybeans took over the American diet – without anyone noticing
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