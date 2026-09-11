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Human Rights Observatory

What the settlement left out: Meta can still collect data from kids

By Randolph A Robinson II, Associate Professor of Law, University of Illinois Chicago
In August 2026, Meta agreed to one of the largest consumer protection settlements in American history. The settlement resolves claims from 47 states alleging that Meta intentionally designed its Facebook and Instagram platforms to be addictive to young users and harmful to youth mental health.

As part of the settlement, Meta agreed to pay up to US$17.1 billion – approximately 20%…The Conversation


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