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Human Rights Observatory

Why the Trump administration’s bid to end diversity efforts at nonprofit schools is likely to get tied up in court

By Elizabeth Schmidt, Professor of Practice in Public Policy, Nonprofit Organizations, and Social & Environmental Enterprises, UMass Amherst
A proposed Trump administration rule aimed at quashing diversity efforts could jeopardize the nonprofit status of private schools. It could take effect in mid-2027.The Conversation


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