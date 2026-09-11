Travel bots are making decisions for us – convenient, but should we trust them?
By Faizan Ali, Established Professor of Marketing and Vice Dean (Startegic Projects), University of Galway
Laiba Ali, Lecturer, Hospitality and Tourism, University of Sunderland
Imagine telling your phone that you want a quiet boutique hotel near a city centre, below a certain price, with a decent breakfast and late checkout. A few seconds later, an AI assistant compares the options, explains why each one fits and helps complete the booking. This is no longer hypothetical.
In late August this year, Google began rolling out hotel booking through its AI Mode search feature in the US. Travellers can describe their preferences conversationally, compare hotels and guest reviews, select a room, check cancellation conditions and complete the booking using Google Pay.…
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- Friday, September 11, 2026