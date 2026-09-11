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Job cuts at Jaguar Land Rover show how a sensible corporate strategy is not always enough

By Lakshminarasimhan Vedanthachari, Associate Professor of Operations Management, Royal Holloway, University of London
Jaguar Land Rover’s decision to cut thousands of jobs comes after years of dealing with some extremely tough terrain in the world of car sales. Tough obstacles have included weakening demand from China, a shortage of vital semiconductors and the US slapping new tariffs on imported vehicles.

Then in Aug 2025, a major cyber attack caused production at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to grind to a halt for five weeks, losing the firm millions of pounds of revenue every day.

But these external…The Conversation


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