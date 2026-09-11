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Could AI really kill off humanity within the decade? Expert Q&A

By Kate Devlin, Professor of Artificial Intelligence & Society, Department of Digital Humanities, King's College London
Artificial intelligence (AI) could wipe out humanity this decade, according to three researchers from the US company Anthropic. One of the employees, Jacob Coxon, has quit the AI firm.

His predictions were backed by two other current Anthropic researchers in posts on social media. On X, Coxon claimed: “The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade. This is not a marketing stunt.”

It’s…The Conversation


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