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Why ‘slow jogging’ is the perfect fitness trend for people who want to get into exercise

By Stephen Garland, Senior Lecturer, Sports Physiology, Malmö University
Avid runners are often chasing speed. Whether that’s improving their 5K or shaving seconds off their marathon time to nail a personal best. The idea that exercise should involve pushing further, harder or faster has long been embedded in fitness culture.

But against this backdrop, some people have adopted the almost counter-cultural belief that the key to fitness is to take things slow.

The growing popularity of the “slow jogging” trend online counters a lot of what we’ve been taught about fitness. Rather than striving for speed, the slow jogging trend encourages people…The Conversation


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