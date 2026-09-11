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Charming witches and supernatural forces: what to watch and visit this week

By Anna Walker, Senior Arts + Culture Editor, The Conversation
Practical Magic is still bewitching

Every generation of women has its witch. For my grandmother, it was the Wicked Witch of the West from The Wizard of Oz, with her striped stockings and flying monkeys. For my mother, a child of the sixties, it was the villainous Witchiepoo from H.R. Pufnstuf, who zoomed around on a rocket-powered broom.

My own witches were far less frightening. The Owens sisters of Practical Magic (played by Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman) weren’t green and warty, nor cackling and cruel. They were stylish and free-spirited. The film follows the sister…The Conversation


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