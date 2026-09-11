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Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Anti-Terrorism Bill Threatens Fair Trials

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad, Pakistan, June 20, 2022.  © 2022 Anjum Naveed/AP Photo (New York) – The Punjab provincial assembly in Pakistan on August 31, 2026, passed a bill that would threaten the right to a fair trial in counterterrorism proceedings, Human Rights Watch said today. The provincial governor should return the bill to the assembly, which should develop rights-respecting protections for such proceedings, subject to independent oversight.The Anti-Terrorism (Punjab Amendment) Bill 2026 authorizes unspecified government officials…


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