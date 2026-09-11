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‘We really do earnestly believe AI could kill all humans’: if AI labs are so worried about AI doom, why don’t they stop?

By Michael Noetel, Associate Professor of Psychology, The University of Queensland
Earlier this week, researcher Jacob Coxon quit Anthropic, saying the firm and its competitors are “gambling with our lives”. “We really do earnestly believe AI could kill all humans,” added current Anthropic researcher Evan Hubinger in a post on X.

Coxon isn’t the first to down tools over fears of AI doom. The idea that AI could wipe out humanity, advanced in Nick Bostrom’s 2014 book


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