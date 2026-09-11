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How to talk to your kids about edgy or violent porn in an age-appropriate way

By Kath Albury, Professor of Media and Communication and Chief Investigator, ARC Centre of Excellence for Automated Decision-Making + Society, Swinburne University of Technology
Catherine Page Jeffery, Lecturer in Media and Communications, University of Sydney
Recent reports of a 16-year-old Sydney girl’s tragic death by “sexual choking” have understandably been met by calls for increased safety education for young people.

International research shows parents play a vital role in educating young people about sex, sexuality and pornography. Starting these discussions early is…The Conversation


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