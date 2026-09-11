Can people truly walk away from terrorism? Inside the slow work of rehabilitation
By Ramon Spaaij, Professor, Institute for Health and Sport, Victoria University
Debra Smith, Professorial Research Fellow, Victoria University
Muhammad Iqbal, Principal Research Fellow, Victoria University
Walking away from terrorist offending is far more complicated than simply quitting a group or a cause. But evidence shows well-designed programs can work.
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- Thursday, September 10, 2026