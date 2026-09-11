Weight-loss campaigns aimed at First Nations women look like drug marketing in disguise
By Troy Walker, Senior Research Fellow, School of Health and Social Development, Deakin University
Jennifer Browne, Associate Professor, Deakin Centre for Global Preventive Health and Nutrition, Deakin University
Simone Sherriff, Senior Research Fellow, Poche Centre for Indigenous Health, University of Sydney
If you’ve scrolled through social media or watched TV, you’ve probably seen campaigns featuring women describing how difficult weight loss can be. These say you’ve probably “tried everything”. Then, viewers are encouraged to “talk to a doctor” about managing their weight.
At first glance, these and similar campaigns may look like lifestyle-based health promotion messages. But pharmaceutical companies that market popular weight-loss drugs – such…
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- Thursday, September 10, 2026