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New fossils show Tasmanian devils lived with people in outback Western Australia 45,000 years ago

By Timothy Churchill, Adjunct Associate Lecturer, School of Biological, Earth & Environmental Sciences, UNSW
Gavin Ashburton, Puutu Kunti Kurrama Traditional Owner, Indigenous Knowledge
Tasmanian devils are among Australia’s most distinctive mammals. Stocky, powerful and famously noisy, wild populations are now restricted to Tasmania.

But this was not always the case. In fact, thousands of years ago devils could be found across mainland Australia.

Skeletal remains of Tasmanian devils have been found in deposits from southern Australia to the tropical north, across the Nullarbor, central Australia, Queensland, the Northern Territory and parts of southern Western Australia. Yet one…The Conversation


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