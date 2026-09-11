Twenty-five years after 9/11: an over-reliance on technology is leaving us vulnerable
By Pete Fussey, Professor of Criminology and Head of Department for Sociology, Social Policy and Criminology, University of Southampton
Mark Maguire, Professor of Anthropology, Centre for Global Development, Maynooth University
It has been 25 years since the devastating attacks of September 11 2001. Amid the reflection that followed emerged the most comprehensive examination of any terrorist attack in history, the 9/11 Commission Report. Several statements in this forensic diagnosis continue to shape our understanding of those events. These range from the intelligence systems that were “blinking red” in the months preceding the attacks to various institutional “failures of imagination” that left the threat unrecognised.
Yet the commission’s…
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- Thursday, September 10, 2026