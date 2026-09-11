‘Blood olives’: the hurdles in enforcing UK’s ban on trade with illegal Israeli settlements
By Sarah Schiffling, Deputy Director of the HUMLOG (Humanitarian Logistics and Supply Chain Management Research) Institute, Hanken School of Economics
Claire Hannibal, Professor of Operations Management and Associate Dean, Aberdeen Business School, Robert Gordon University
Rosanna Cole, Reader in Sustainable Supply Chain Management, University of Surrey
The key question about the UK’s decision to ban trade in goods and services from illegal Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territories is whether – and how – such a ban can be enforced. To answer this question, it’s worth looking at how such sanctions are already enforced in similar situations.
Blood diamonds, the precious stones whose proceeds are used to finance war, are often cited as an example of the way countries can avoid trading in commodities that can contribute to harm. But the goods and services involved in the…
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- Thursday, September 10, 2026