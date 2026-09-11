Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sweden’s prison population has doubled in a decade, and is set to spike even further – here’s why

By Tova Bennet, Associate Senior Lecturer in Criminal Law, Lund University
Sigrid Nikka, Doctoral student in criminal law, Lund University
Sweden’s criminal justice system was once held up as an example of moderation – focusing on rehabilitation and minimising the use of imprisonment. But the Scandinavian nation could soon join countries such as Russia, Belarus and Nicaragua as a world leader in punitiveness.

Throughout 1990s and up to the mid-2010s, Sweden had a total prison population of 4,000-6,000…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong: Sentencing of Tiananmen activists a ‘triple tragedy’ and affront to history
~ Grattan on Friday: it’s taken Hanson’s overreach on Hastie to put some spine into Liberals
~ Why cancer affects children differently to adults
~ View from The Hill: Let’s make the argument for, not against, migration: Malinauskas
~ Pressure: Andrew Scott excels in D-day drama that gets caught between history and Hollywood
~ France: the far-right’s proposed headscarf ban in public places breaches religious freedom and anti-discrimination principles
~ The Prime Minister’s Literary Award winners include a collective Yolŋu novel – and a murder trial
~ The Coalition wants to make flag burning a crime. It’s a revival of a decades-old battle
~ Mozzies are causing Buruli ulcers in more parts of Australia. Here’s what you need to know
~ Rib contouring surgery promises a smaller waist. But here’s what this trend really tells us
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter