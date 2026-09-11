Strait of Hormuz crisis: how danger and uncertainty can affect the mental health of seafarers
By Patricia Kennedy, Lecturer in Social Policy, University College Cork
Anita Rayegani, PhD Candidate in Public International Law, University of Hamburg
Eka Siradze, Associate Professor of International Law, Faculty of Law, Tbilisi State University
Research links unsafe conditions, long hours and poor sleep with worse mental health at sea. Conflict can intensify each of these pressures.
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- Thursday, September 10, 2026