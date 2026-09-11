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Human Rights Observatory

How Donald Trump’s war in Iran is failing the legitimacy test in the eyes of US voters

By Ben Soodavar, Lecturer, Department of War Studies, King's College London
Donald Trump now has a new proposed timetable for his war with Iran, albeit without a clear purpose. Heading to the Republicans’ midterm convention in Texas this week, the US president told reporters the war would end “immediately after the election”. This is coming from a president seven months into a conflict that he predicted would last only weeks.

For all that time, the US has been jostling with Iran for military and strategic control over the Strait of Hormuz while seeking to further degrade the Islamic…The Conversation


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