Snakebites kill tens of thousands every year, could our new research change that?
By Andreas Hougaard Laustsen, Professor & Center Director at the Department of Biotechnology and Biomedicine, Technical University of Denmark
Anne Ljungars, Senior Scientist in the Department of Biotechnology and Biomedicine, Technical University of Denmark
Kartik Sunagar, Associate Professor of Evolutionary Biology, Indian Institute of Science
Horses have been used to make antivenom for more than a century. Could our new research offer a better way?
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- Thursday, September 10, 2026