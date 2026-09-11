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The tourism industry is slowly waking up to solo travelers’ needs

By Peter McGraw, Professor of Marketing and Psychology, University of Colorado Boulder
Solo travel is surging – and an industry still largely built for two is taking note.

Google reported in April 2026 that online searches involving “solo travel” hit an all-time high this year, with queries for “women solo travel” reaching a 15-year peak. Hilton’s 2026 trends report found that 26% of travelers planned to take a trip alone this year, and that nearly half said…The Conversation


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