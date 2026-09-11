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Six ways people have used magic to protect their homes throughout history – from witch bottles to ‘hag stones’

By Thomas Waters, Lecturer in History, Imperial College London
If you’ve got problem neighbours, or your house and garden seem to suffer from bad luck, perhaps it’s time to try a magical solution.The Conversation


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