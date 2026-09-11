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Human Rights Observatory

Sudan’s military is accused of using chlorine bombs: here’s how they work and what the law says

By Anneleen van der Meer, Assistant Professor, Institute of Security and Global Affairs (ISGA), Leiden University
Persistent allegations of chemical weapons use in the Sudanese civil war have recently been reinforced by new evidence.

US news outlets The New York Times and The…The Conversation


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