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DRC’s cobalt exports contain unreported uranium – our study estimates the global nuclear risk

By Ryan A. Manzuk, Research Fellow, University of Wisconsin-Madison
The amount of undeclared uranium from the DRC’s cobalt mines could – if processed – produce enough material for 600-1,500 nuclear weapons.The Conversation


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