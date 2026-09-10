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Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: Authorities must immediately release Rached Ghannouchi amid severe fair trial violations and serious health concerns

By Amnesty International
Tunisian authorities must release prominent opposition politician Rached Ghannouchi, quash his convictions and end the politically motivated prosecutions against him marred by significant due process violations, Amnesty International said today. The organization is also urgently calling for him to receive access to adequate healthcare pending his release.   The 84-year-old leader of the Ennahdha party and former Speaker of Parliament has been held in arbitrary detention since his arrest in April […] The post Tunisia: Authorities must immediately release Rached Ghannouchi amid severe fair…


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