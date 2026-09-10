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Human Rights Observatory

Why cancer affects children differently to adults

By Lydia Begoña Horndler Gil, Profesor en inmunología y biología del cáncer, Universidad San Jorge
When a family receives the devastating news that their child has cancer, one of the first questions they usually ask is “How is that possible, they’re just a child?”

The first thing to bear in mind is that there is no one to blame – in many cases, the causes of childhood cancer remain unknown or unclear. At such times, additional support provided to families by associations and other organisations is essential.

Although they share a name, childhood tumours cannot be…The Conversation


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