Mozzies are causing Buruli ulcers in more parts of Australia. Here’s what you need to know
By Cameron Webb, Clinical Associate Professor, School of Medical Science & Sydney Infectious Diseases Institute; Principal Hospital Scientist, University of Sydney
Andrew Buultjens, Microbial Bioinformatician & Postdoctoral Research Fellow, The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity
Veronique Paris, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Medical Entomology, The University of Melbourne
Mozzies are causing Buruli ulcers in more parts of Australia. New research suggests a mosquito control can help reduce risks in future.
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- Thursday, September 10, 2026