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Human Rights Observatory

Rib contouring surgery promises a smaller waist. But here’s what this trend really tells us

By Vivienne Lewis, Clinical Psychologist and Senior Lecturer in Psychology, University of Canberra
Once we learn waists can be altered, it can be surprisingly easy to start questioning whether ours needs changing too.The Conversation


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