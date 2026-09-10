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Human Rights Observatory

Did the government back down on its gas reservation policy? No – most changes make sense

By Hamish McKenzie, Deputy Program Director, Energy and Climate Change, Grattan Institute
After months of gas industry pushback, the federal government has made sensible changes to its much-vaunted gas reservation policy.

Instead of forcing gas exporters to supply 20% of their export volumes to the domestic market, they will be made to supply “up to” 20%, with the precise amount set each year based on domestic demand. These details are in the newly…The Conversation


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