Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia’s reading and maths results are at an ‘all-time low’ – but there’s more to the story

By Therese N. Hopfenbeck, Professor in Educational Assessment, Faculty of Education, The University of Melbourne
Results from the latest international test of 15-year-olds have prompted another round of headlines suggesting there are serious problems with Australia’s academic results.

Some outlets reported Australian reading and maths results in the PISA tests have taken a “plunge” and sunk to an “


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia: Recruitment of foreign nationals to fight in Ukraine amounts to human trafficking
~ Tunisia: Authorities must immediately release Rached Ghannouchi amid severe fair trial violations and serious health concerns
~ Grattan on Friday: it’s taken Hanson’s overreach on Hastie to put some spine into Liberals
~ Why cancer affects children differently to adults
~ View from The Hill: Let’s make the argument for, not against, migration: Malinauskas
~ Pressure: Andrew Scott excels in D-day drama that gets caught between history and Hollywood
~ France: the far-right’s proposed headscarf ban in public places breaches religious freedom and anti-discrimination principles
~ The Prime Minister’s Literary Award winners include a collective Yolŋu novel – and a murder trial
~ The Coalition wants to make flag burning a crime. It’s a revival of a decades-old battle
~ Mozzies are causing Buruli ulcers in more parts of Australia. Here’s what you need to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter