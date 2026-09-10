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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Korean civil society says no to military deployment in Straight of Hormuz

By Oiwan Lam
As the Lee administration said that it would seek public consensus, the anti-war network will continue roaring to stop the country from being dragged into the Iran war.


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