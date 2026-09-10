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Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Ongoing Unlawful Execution Campaign Against Protesters

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A person's mouth covered with tape bearing a message “no to executions” in Iran, in Paris in France, January 31, 2026. © 2026 Daniel Perron/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images Within a span of only five months, between March 18 and the end of August 2026, Iran’s authorities announced the executions of 29 people in connection with recent protests. These executions were unlawful and in violation of international human rights law. Several protesters executed were teenagers aged 18 and 19. Scores more remain at imminent risk of execution. Some executions have been carried…


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