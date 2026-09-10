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OpenAI claims another huge mathematical result amid fights over credit, ethics and privacy

By Andrew Cullen, Senior Research Fellow, School of Computing and Information Systems, The University of Melbourne
OpenAI has announced one of its unreleased artificial intelligence (AI) models has found an answer to one of the biggest open questions in mathematics, the Navier-Stokes Millennium Prize problem. The Millennium Prizes offer million-dollar rewards for solutions to seven notoriously difficult mathematical puzzles, and until now only one had been solved.

Mathematical problems at this level are extremely…The Conversation


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