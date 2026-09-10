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Human Rights Observatory

Australia: 25 Years of Abusive Offshore Detention

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Naoero, formerly Nauru, island, March 2023. © 2023 mtcurado/Getty Images (Sydney) – The Australian government has caused thousands of people seeking asylum to suffer grave abuses under its offshore detention system, which began in September 2001, Human Rights Watch said today.Over the past 25 years, Australia has forcibly transferred more than 5,000 asylum seekers to Naoero (formerly called Nauru) and Manus Island, Papua New Guinea (PNG). Those transferred have experienced inhumane conditions and serious harm to their mental and physical health. The United…


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