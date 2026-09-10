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Human Rights Observatory

Indonesian Military Court Reduces Acid Attack Sentences

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Andrie Yunus, deputy coordinator at KontraS, attending a protest in Bandar Lampung, Sumatra on February 5, 2026. © 2026 Project Multatuli/Adrian Mulya A military court in Jakarta reduced the prison sentences and overturned the dishonorable discharge of two of the four military personnel convicted for the March 2026 acid attack against human rights activist Andrie Yunus. The appellate decision, dated August 20, reduced the sentences of 2nd Sgt. Edi Sudarko and 1st Lt. Budhi Hariyanto Widhi Cahyono of the Indonesian military’s Strategic Intelligence Agency…


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