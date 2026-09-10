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Ancient teeth reveal the Ice Age origins of the world’s 4th most common addictive drug

By Adam Brumm, Professor of Archaeology, Griffith University
Carney D. Matheson, Associate Professor, School of Environment and Science, Griffith University
Fakhri, Researcher, Centre for Archaeometry, Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional (BRIN)
Melandri Vlok, Lecturer, School of Dentistry and Medical Sciences, Charles Sturt University
Roger Papke, Professor of Neuroscience, University of Florida
Betel nut is the fourth most-used psychoactive drug in the world – and new evidence suggests it was being used in Indonesia as long as 25,000 years ago.The Conversation


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