‘We can have beautiful things!’ Why Auckland’s City Rail Link is about much more than trains
By Tom Baker, Professor of Human Geography, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Salene Schloffel-Armstrong, Post-doctoral Fellow, School of Environment, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
The city’s new underground rail stations are also impressive public spaces, showing how infrastructure can go well beyond the functional bare minimum.
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- Wednesday, September 9, 2026