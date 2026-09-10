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Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Settlement trade restrictions must be followed by further concrete measures to end Israel’s unlawful occupation and apartheid

By Amnesty International
Responding to the announcement by Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK that they plan to restrict trade with illegal Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and are considering further measures, Amnesty International’s Senior Director for Research Advocacy, Policy and Campaigns, Erika Guevara Rosas said:   “The announcement that 12 states plan to introduce restrictions on trade with Israeli […] The post Israel/OPT: Settlement trade restrictions must be followed by further concrete measures to end Israel’s…


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