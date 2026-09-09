Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Growing Global Push for Free Education for Every Child

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Students in a pre-primary school classroom in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, 2021.  © 2021 Bede Sheppard / Human Rights Watch The global push to make free education accessible for every child gained momentum, as 81 states met at the United Nations in Geneva on August 31 to September 2 to discuss a proposed treaty that could strengthen children’s right to education and remove financial barriers that keep many out of school.The new optional protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child would recognize early childhood care and education as part of the right to education,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ “Racial violence is accelerating and we must resist”
~ Lebanon: New media law makes progress but leaves serious free expression gaps
~ Durban Conference 25 years on. Mandi Mudarikwa: “It’s up to us all to build the kind of world we want to live in”
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Chris Bowen on co-hosting COP and Australia’s renewables target
~ Noise exposure is linked to chronic stress and heart disease. It’s time to make peace and quiet a public health right
~ Blanche d'Alpuget leaves a lasting imprint on Australian literature – and politics
~ Andrew Hastie denounces Pauline Hanson and Barnaby Joyce as ‘lying cowards’
~ ‘Peaceful’ Sweden once sought nuclear weapons. That legacy still shapes defence planning
~ Lebanon/Israel: Hezbollah’s Use of Cluster Munitions
~ ‘It was just pure hatred’: a new report reveals intensifying attacks against LGBTQIA+ people
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter