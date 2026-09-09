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Africa’s rocks hold ancient stories. We need better ways to document and protect them

By Kamaldeen O L Omosanya, Research Fellow, Department of Earth Science, University of the Western Cape, University of the Western Cape
From the Vredefort Dome in South Africa (the world’s oldest and largest known meteorite-impact structure) to the volcanic lakes of the Great Rift Valley in Kenya, Africa’s landscapes hold some of Earth’s oldest stories. Morocco’s M’Goun Unesco Global Geopark records more than 200 million years of geological history, while Tanzania’s Ngorongoro-Lengai landscape brings together a vast caldera, an active volcano and the fossil record of Olduvai…The Conversation


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