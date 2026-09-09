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Human Rights Observatory

E1: the illegal settlement at the heart of the UK’s West Bank trade ban

By Rory McCarthy, Associate Professor in Politics and Islam, Durham University
Israel has been building settlements in the occupied West Bank for decades. But Britain’s new ban on the import of settlement goods comes in a response to a major escalation in construction over the past four years, which an International Court of Justice advisory opinion in 2024 concluded is illegal and must stop.

Most striking are recent steps to build a new settlement bloc known as E1 on the outskirts of Jerusalem.…The Conversation


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