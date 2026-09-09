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Skepticism around green ride-hailing: How to gain riders’ trust

By Ardy Wibowo, Peneliti, Universitas Diponegoro
Andi Wijayanto, Peneliti, Universitas Diponegoro
Ride-hailing apps help us manage almost every daily task—from commuting and dining to grocery shopping—all from our smartphones. But with millions of ride-hailing drivers taking to the roads every day, this convenience also contributes to air pollution.

To offset this, platforms such as Gojek and Grab have introduced various green initiatives, including promoting electric vehicles, offering carbon-neutral rides, and encouraging users to support carbon-offset programs.

Baca juga: Safety…The Conversation


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